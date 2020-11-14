Google celebrates Diwali 2020 with easter egg in Search

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
11


This year, Diwali falls on Saturday, November 14th, and to celebrate the Indian festival of lights, Google has added a themed easter to Search.

After typing in ‘Diwali’ in Search, the right side of the page underneath ‘Diwali Indian Festival’ will display a little lamp known as a diya. Pressing that will bring up a special ‘light show’ of sorts. Searching for ‘diya’ will also bring up the easter egg.

You can check it out for yourself here.

Additionally, Google Arts and Culture has added a special Diwali art coloring book to celebrate the Indian festival.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR