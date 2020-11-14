Get the jump on these early Black Friday tech deals from Best Buy Canada

The official Black Friday might still be two weeks away, but starting today, Best Buy is giving Canadians a chance to beat the rush on some sweet tech deals.

Whether you’re splurging on yourself or checking off your Christmas list, check out some of these steep discounts on everything from smart TVs to wearables.

Smart TVs

Samsung 82″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV in Titan Grey for $1,799.99 (save $400)

LG NanoCell 75″ 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $1,000)

LG NanoCell 75″ 8K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $2,999.99 (save $2,000)

Samsung The Frame 50″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV in Charcoal Black for $1,199.99 (save $300)

Toshiba 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $329.99 (save $220)

Desktops and accessories

Acer Aspire Desktop PC (AMD R5-3400G / 512GB SSD / 12GB RAM / Windows 10) for $599.99 (save $300)

Acer 23.8″ FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor in Black for $149.99 (save $50)

Brassex Luna Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair in Red for $179.99 (save $120)

Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $199.99 (save $55)

Laptops

HP 15.6″ Laptop in Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1 / 512GB SSD / 8GB RAM / Windows 10) for $699.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop in Almond (Intel Core i3-1005G1 / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM / Windows 10 S) for $599.99 (save $100)

Acer 11.6″ Chromebook in Silver (Intel Celeron N4000 / 64GB eMMC / 4GB RAM / Chrome OS) for $299.99 (save $50)

Fitness

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor in Storm Blue or Black for $129.99 (save $70)

Smart Home

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack for $279.99 (save $70)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera in White – 3 Pack for $369.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant in Charcoal for $69.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant in Chalk for $69.99 (save $30)

Cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Bag & Memory Card for $499.99 (save $100)

GoPro HERO8 Black Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $399.99 (save $60)

Home Audio and Bluetooth Speakers

Sony HTS350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 (save $150)

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in Green for $99.99 (save $50)

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in Red for $99.99 (save $50)

Tablets and Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ 256GB Android Tablet with Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Process in Black for $1,129.99 (save $170)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ 128GB Android Tablet with Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Processor in Mystic Silver for $1,059.99 (save $130)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ 128GB Android Tablet with Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Processor in Mystic Bronze for $1,059.99 (save $130)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ 128GB Android Tablet with Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Processor in Mystic Black for $1,059.99 (save $130)

Samsung Keyboard Book Cover Case for Galaxy Tab S7+ (Plus) in Black for $223.99 (save $96)

Headphones

Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones in Pure Mint for $69.99 (save $50)

Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones in Deep Red for $69.99 (save $50)

Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones in True Black for $69.99 (save $50)

Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones in Black for $129.99 (save $50)

Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones in Blue for $129.99 (save $50)

Kitchen

Insignia 30″ Top Freezer Refrigerator; Electric Range; Dishwasher; Cookware Package in Stainless for $1,699.99 (save $750)

Insignia Pressure Cooker – 6Qt for $59.99 (save $70)

Insignia Pressure Cooker – 8Qt for $69.99 (save $80)

You can check out all of the ‘Beat the Rush’ Black Friday deals on the Best Buy website.

