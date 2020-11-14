Galaxy Digital’s Q3 earnings mirror crypto euphoria By Cointelegraph

Galaxy Digital’s Q3 earnings mirror crypto euphoria
Galaxy Digital’s over-the-counter trading desk posted record volumes in the third quarter, signaling once again that institutional uptake of digital assets is on the rise.
The company’s third-quarter earnings report showed a 75% year-over-year rise in trading volumes, reaching approximately $1.4 billion. The increase was attributed to an expanding counterparty base, the rollout of an electronic trading platform and the continued growth of Galaxy Digital’s crypto derivatives business.
