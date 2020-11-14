Forster apartment fire: 59-year-old man found dead

A man has died after his apartment caught fire on the NSW Mid North Coast.

The 59-year-old’s body was found inside the smoke-filled unit at Forster yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Little Street just before 10am following reports of a fire.

When they got there, police saw smoke billowing from the front door and forced their way inside.

They found the man’s body inside and he was declared dead at the scene.

A crime scene has been established and detectives and NSW Fire investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. They don’t believe it was suspicious.