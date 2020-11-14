Fantasy Injury Updates: Mark Ingram, Damien Harris, Kenyan Drake, more RBs impacting start ’em, sit ’em decisions

It’s been another tough week for running backs, as Joe Mixon, Chris Carson, David Montgomery, Christian McCaffrey, David Johnson, Devonta Freeman, and Justin Jackson have already been ruled “out” (with the latter three going on IR), and Mark Ingram, Damien Harris, Kenyan Drake, and Matt Breida are listed as “questionable.” Nick Chubb might also be causing some worry in his first game back from a lengthy layoff. Injury updates throughout the day on Sunday will go a long way toward determining start ’em, sit ’em decisions for many owners regarding these RBs and their handcuffs.

We'll have the latest news below right up until kickoff.

Is Mark Ingram playing this week?

After sitting out early in the week, Ingram (ankle) practiced in full on Friday and is expected to play on Sunday night against the Patriots.

New England has one of the worst run defenses in the league, so Ingram is worth at least a flex spot in standard leagues if active. It’s anyone’s guess as to how Baltimore will divvy up carries, though it’s likely all three of Ingram, Gus Edwards, and JK Dobbins will be involved. Ingram is the best bet to lead the team in carries and score, but both Dobbins and Edwards can also be used as flexes in the favorable matchup. If Ingram is a surprise scratch, Edwards and Dobbins should both garner RB2 consideration.

Is Damien Harris playing this week?

Harris (chest, ankle) was limited in practice all week, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday night against Baltimore.

Sony Michel (quad) won’t return this week, so Harris should remain the nominal “lead back” if he’s active, but last week he was splitting carries with Rex Burkhead early on and will always cede passing-down work to James White. Given the injury, he’s no more than a low-ceiling flex, but there’s a good chance he’ll be there if you need him. However, with the late kickoff, you should probably play it safe and use another back instead of Harris if you have that opportunity. If Harris is out, Burkhead would be a worthwhile flex, especially in PPR leagues.

Is Kenyan Drake playing this week?

Drake (ankle) was limited in practice all week and will be a game-time decision against the Bills.

Because it’s a late-afternoon kickoff, fantasy owners should make sure they have other late/prime-time alternatives if they plan on waiting for Drake. Chances are, he’d split reps with Chase Edmonds, which limits both. You can take a shot with either as a flex (with Edmonds having more value in PPR leagues), but neither has a high ceiling. If Drake is out, Edmonds would be a safe RB2.

Is Matt Breida playing this week?

Breida (hamstring) got in limited practices all week and is “questionable” for Sunday’s late-afternoon kickoff against the Chargers.

No one knows for sure how the Dolphins would divvy up touches if Breida is active, though it’s believed he would be the “lead back.” That might mean just 10 touches, but in a favorable matchup, that’s enough to merit flex consideration. Jordan Howard would still be the most likely to score a short touchdown, but Breida has decent yardage upside. If Breida is out, Howard, Salvon Ahmed, Lynn Bowden, and Patrick Laird would all likely see touches, though none would be worth using in fantasy leagues.

Is Nick Chubb playing this week?

Chubb (knee) has been officially activated from the IR and will play on Sunday against the Texans.

It’s unclear if Chubb will see his normal workload, but considering Houston has one of the worst run defenses in the league, he should do more than enough to merit a start in all fantasy formats. Kareem Hunt will remain a high-upside RB2/flex.