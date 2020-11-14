Fantastical for Mac updated with Apple Silicon support, macOS Big Sur widgets, more

Fantastical is adding a variety of new features on the Mac alongside this week’s release of macOS Big Sur. Fantastical for Mac features an updated design to fit in with Big Sur’s new aesthetic, alongside widget support, Apple Silicon optimization, and more.

Support for widgets in Notification Center is one of the major changes of macOS 11 Big Sur, and Fantastical is one of the early apps with support for the new widgets. The new widgets are very similar to what came to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 14. To customize your macOS Big Sur widgets, click into Notification Center, then look for the “Edit Widgets” button at the bottom.

Today’s update to Fantastical also includes support for Apple Silicon, so the app will run natively on the first M1 Macs when they start arriving to customers next week. The overall design language of Fantastical has also been overhauled to match the lighter and more translucent design of macOS Big Sur.

Here are the full release notes for Fantastical version 3.3 on the Mac:

Updated design for macOS Big Sur

Compatibility with macOS Big Sur

Widgets for macOS Big Sur

Support for Apple silicon

Sunrise and sunset times are now shown in the weather forecast

Severe weather alerts are now shown in the list, widgets, and weather forecast

Added support for adding Microsoft Teams meetings to events on Office 365 (requires reauthenticating your Office 365 account)

Added option to automatically add Google Meet conferences to new invitations on Google accounts

Added support for detecting Skype, Doxy, SimplePractice, and BlueJeans Events URLs

Fixed an issue where responding to a single instance of a recurring event wouldn’t work in some situations

Fixed an issue where creating an invitation with a Google Meet conference would send two emails to the invitees

Fixed an issue where checking availability could show events off by an hour

Fixed an issue where using the month view to drag an overdue task due to tomorrow wouldn’t work in some situations

Fixed a crash on macOS High Sierra

Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical is available on the Mac App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. An in-app subscription is required to unlock all of the features. The video below shows off the new features of Fantastical in version 3.3 on the Mac.

Fantastical has also gotten an update on iPhone and iPad, and you can download it on the App Store.

