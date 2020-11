50.

“Delicate”

This felt like the most honest song on Reputation, and I loved that. It really signaled a huge shift in Taylor’s worldview and was part of her shift toward realism in talking about love. The song’s melody feels delicate, and the lyrics, spoken in a slightly unsure voice, feel so vulnerable and authentic.

Best lyric: “Sometimes I wonder when you sleep, are you ever dreaming of me? Sometimes when I look into your eyes, I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time”