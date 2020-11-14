Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

WENN/Andres Otero

Giving a candid look at her recent beauty routine, ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ actress posts on her Instagram page a picture of her getting a jawline-tightening treatment known as ‘mono-threading.’

Eva Mendes went to the extreme to maintain her youthful appearance. Offering a candid look at her latest beauty routine, the actress portraying Sand Saref in “The Spirit” shared on social media a graphic photo of herself getting a jawline-tightening treatment known as “mono-threading.”

The 46-year-old posted the Instagram picture on Thursday, November 12. The photo displayed her laying down with seven needles with threads injected underneath her chin. “This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe,” she wrote as she promoted Beverly Hills-based esthetician Dr. Mariana Vergara’s Beauty Villa Vergara.

“This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono-Threads,” the longtime partner of Ryan Gosling went on gushing over the beauty treatment she got. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care.”

“The Place Beyond the Pines” actress’ post stunned many of her followers and fans. One said, “I’m in pain just looking at this picture,” while another babbled, “HELL NAH GIRL!! !! !! THIS LOOKS SO CRAZY. I hope ur ok …. I’m shook.” One person in particular asked, “Does it hurt?” It prompted the actress to clarify, “Not really-surprisingly enough! And my threshold for pain is low! It looks more invasive than it is.”

In reaction to the “I hope ur ok” comment, the “Ghost Rider” star expressed her amusement, “You made me laugh because that would’ve been my reaction to this! But @marianalvergara is so skilled I honestly had no idea I had that many in.” She added, “Then when she told me how many I didn’t believe her so I asked her to take a pic. This was pic was not planned. I do not like physical pain! I do not like needles ! This was a big one for me!”

Eva Mendes responded to fans’ comments about her beauty treatment.

Eva’s dermatologist Dr. Marina, who did the procedure, told PEOPLE that the mono-threads are made from a “fine absorbable polydioxanone” material and are “inserted into the skin in a mesh-like pattern to achieve maximum tightening effects.” She elaborated, “The procedure is minimally invasive and patients usually have mild discomfort. I use numbing cream before placing them.”

“It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen,” the doctor further assured. “These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months.”