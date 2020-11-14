Etherisc to offer blockchain-based crop insurance to Kenyan farmers By Cointelegraph

Etherisc to offer blockchain-based crop insurance to Kenyan farmers
Today the Chainlink Community Grant program announced funding for a low-cost insurance collaboration between Etherisc, a decentralized insurance protocol, and ACRE Africa, a microinsurance issuer focused on the second-most populous continent on the planet.
According to an announcement from Chainlink, the project aims to build a blockchain-based insurance platform that delivers affordable coverage for the nearly 250,000 smallholder farmers in Kenya, many of whom are expected to be disproportionately affected by climate change over the next three years.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.