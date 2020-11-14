Etherisc to offer blockchain-based crop insurance to Kenyan farmers By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Today the Chainlink Community Grant program announced funding for a low-cost insurance collaboration between Etherisc, a decentralized insurance protocol, and ACRE Africa, a microinsurance issuer focused on the second-most populous continent on the planet.

According to an announcement from Chainlink, the project aims to build a blockchain-based insurance platform that delivers affordable coverage for the nearly 250,000 smallholder farmers in Kenya, many of whom are expected to be disproportionately affected by climate change over the next three years.