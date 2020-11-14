Erykah Badu Is ‘Gucci’ Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

WENN/Instar

The singer isn’t the only one who complained about some bizarre COVID-19 test results as prior to her Elon Musk slammed COVID tests after he received mixed results.

Erykah Badu, just like other celebrities, took precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic by taking a swab test ahead of her upcoming project. However, instead of relieving results, the singer received some very confusing results.

Erykah shared a screenshot of the said test results which revealed she had tested positive in one nostril and negative in another. “No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative,” so Eryka tweeted on Friday, November 13. She went on joking, “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh,” referring to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s popular show “VERZUZ”.

In response to some concerned fans, Eryka assured her followers, “I feel fine. Ain’t s**t wrong with the kid.” She went on to say, “I don’t feel bad at all . We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks,” noting that taking the test was a “requirement.”

Due to the confusing test results, Erykah revealed that she was forced to take another test. “This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back,” she ranted.

“What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test . We understand that they aren’t 100% accurate but this is strange,” she continued.

Erykah wasn’t the only one who complained about some bizarre COVID-19 test results. A day prior, Elon Musk slammed COVID tests after he received mixed results. “Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” the founder and CEO of SpaceX, who got tested four times in a day, with two coming back positive while the other two were negative, tweeted.

“Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far,” he wrote, before demanding an explaination, “Would be great to hear from people who know a lot about the PCR testing industry. What’s the approximate false positive rate, all things considered, for cov2 PCR tests?”

He then alluded that this could be the reason “why we’ve been seeing such a major spike.” Catching wind of Elon’s tweets, Kyle Griffin, a senior producer of MSNBC’s “The Last Word”, responded by writing, “Such an irresponsible tweet.”