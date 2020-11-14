Dustin Johnson on potential record pace at Masters

Dustin Johnson had a huge round at the Masters on Saturday and is on a potential record pace.

Johnson shot a third-round 65 on Saturday at Augusta National. The 7-under score for the round put Johnson at -16 through three rounds, which ties Jordan Spieth in 2015 for the best score through 54 holes at the Masters. Spieth ended up winning the major that year at -18, which tied the 72-hole record.

Johnson was among five golfers who entered the third round tied for the lead, but he separated from the pack with a huge round, which was his second 65 of the tournament.

Johnson is the first world No. 1 to hold an outright lead at the Masters through 54 holes since Tiger Woods in 2001. Woods is -5 through three rounds and tied for 20th.

Johnson has won one major during his career — the US Open in 2016. He is 0-for-4 on winning majors after leading through 54 holes. Despite being on a record-tying pace, there is no guarantee he takes home the green jacket.