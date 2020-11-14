Don’t wait for Black Friday, get $100 off the Sonos Move today

The Sonos Move has dropped to $299 on Amazon from its original $399 price. This portable smart speaker produces excellent audio in a durable yet premium design. While the original price might have kept many of you audiophiles hesitant on pulling the trigger, this sizeable $100 price drop may be the deciding factor.

After persistent demands from its biggest fans for a high-quality set of battery-powered portable speakers, Sonos finally came out with the Sonos Move last year in 2019. While it’s been more than a year since its release, the Sonos Move is still one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy today.

The Move has a very Sonos-esque design with a semi-transparent black mesh grille, a flat capacitive top for the controls, and a rubberized bottom to keep it in place. On top of all that, it’s got an integrated handle so you can easily move it around. We really like the Move’s design, but it does have a downside in design, weighing over 6.5lbs. However, that weight can be forgiveable considering the Move’s excellent 10 hours of battery life.

The charging mechanism is pretty intuitive as well. Sonos included a plastic dock where you can simply dock your Move by aligning and connecting via the two pins on the back. You just place the Move on top of the dock and four front LEDs will light up, which makes for a satisfying experience.

You lose a lot of the exclusive Sonos features when using Bluetooth, but the general Bluetooth experience is excellent. After pairing, all you have to do is press the button and it’ll automatically connect to your phone or tablet.

In terms of audio quality, the Sonos Move is impressive wherever you are. With powerful Class-D amplifiers, a downward-facing tweeter, and an integrated mid-woofer, the Move easily fills the room with high volume and rich bass. In our review, we said that the Sonos Move is one of the best-sounding connected speakers we’ve ever heard, and fortunately, that still holds today.

We expect to see a lot more deals like this on Black Friday sales across several retailers, so stay tuned for more!