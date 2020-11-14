Dolly Parton Spoke About Aging And Never Getting Old

Ain’t nobody got time for that!
Even though I’m only 27, I’ve reached a point where I am in blissful (albeit extreme) denial that I’m not a spring chicken* anymore.
So, even though there’s nearly half a century between us, I felt incredibly seen when Dolly Parton echoed this very sentiment this week.
In a new episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, the TV host and mogul asked Dolly how she felt reaching a “milestone age,” given that the singer will be celebrating her 75th birthday this coming January.
“I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old,” she said.
Dolly when her birthday cake says 75:
The Holly Dolly Christmas singer continued, “I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters.”
“I’m gonna look like a cartoon,” the country icon joked. “I’ll have on the makeup. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that.”
But then Dolly got serious about aging and added, “I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you. It’s an attitude and you gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people.”
Such wise words. I would expect nothing less, queen!
