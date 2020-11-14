Diwali Special: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor’s star studded Diwali party last year

No big gatherings, no card parties, not even short vacations… this Diwali is unlike any other we have had in the past. It’s about sitting together with your family, enjoying a wholesome meal over a conversation and indulging in the little joys of life. But one thing that remains a constant no matter how we celebrate Diwali is the joy of putting on your fanciest clothes for the night and taking pictures with your loved ones.

While B-town is not buzzing with parties this year, we decided take a trip back to last year’s most stylish Diwali gathering. A party thrown by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that had a massive turn out. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor Khan with her baby boy Taimur, this party really had the stars dropping off in droves.

It wasn’t just studded with the stars but also was the most glamorous event of the festive season, as they came attired in their best. Scroll below for the pictures.