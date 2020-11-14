Diwali Special: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor’s star studded Diwali party last year

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

No big gatherings, no card parties, not even short vacations… this Diwali is unlike any other we have had in the past. It’s about sitting together with your family, enjoying a wholesome meal over a conversation and indulging in the little joys of life. But one thing that remains a constant no matter how we celebrate Diwali is the joy of putting on your fanciest clothes for the night and taking pictures with your loved ones. 

While B-town is not buzzing with parties this year, we decided take a trip back to last year’s most stylish Diwali gathering. A party thrown by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that had a massive turn out. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor Khan with her baby boy Taimur, this party really had the stars dropping off in droves.

It wasn’t just studded with the stars but also was the most glamorous event of the festive season, as they came attired in their best. Scroll below for the pictures. 

1/32




Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza

Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon

Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry

Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Patralekha

Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday

Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Rajkumar Hirani, Manjeet Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani, Manjeet Hirani

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor

Recommended for You

ajax-loaderLoading Next Article…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR