DeAndre Hopkins: Receivers should get credit for DPI yardage

DeAndre Hopkins has an interesting take on defensive pass interference, and it’s one that probably is popular among receivers but not necessarily among NFL officials.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver believes plays that result in defensive pass interference being called shouldn’t just benefit the team in moving down the field. He thinks receivers should get credit for the yardage on those penalties, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

“I do think that the rule should change,” Hopkins said, “and receivers should get counted yards for penalties.”

Hopkins had only three catches on seven targets during last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The other four plays resulted in flags being thrown for defensive pass interference. All four penalties, which were on Xavien Howard, resulted in 42 yards worth of gains for the Cardinals.

Instead of adding 30 yards to his stat sheet, Hopkins could’ve added 72 if the penalty yardage was counted.

Hopkins does make a good, fair point. Statistics should reflect a players’ overall contribution to his team. When you don’t include stats to reflect a player’s ability to draw penalties, it doesn’t paint the whole picture, and Hopkins is among the league’s best when it comes to getting players to take unwanted penalties.