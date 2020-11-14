DAO treasuries still down 40% after October’s DeFi downtrend By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, were heavily hit by October’s decentralized finance downtrend, with the total value of assets managed by DAOs crashing by 40% from 30 days ago.

According to data from DeepDAO, the combined assets under management controlled by DAOs was more than $290 million as of early October. By the second week of November, the AUM of DAOs had fallen more than 50% to tag $140 million.