Cutest Celeb Masks

Alright, y’all know the deal: there’s a pandemic going on. The WHO advised us all to wear masks last spring, and in case you forgot, you should STILL be wearing masks outside.
But just because we have to wear masks doesn’t mean they can’t be cute! Some celebs have really taken this to heart, sporting cute masks that have inspired me to diversify my mask collection. Here are my faves:
1.
This pastel tie-dye dream Charli D’Amelio wore:
2.
This spiky awesomeness Haley Lu Richardson donned:
3.
This mask worn by Barbie Ferreira that a Barbie doll would definitely approve of:
4.
This understated tie-dye mask J.Lo wore:
5.
This jeweled mask Lady Gaga rocked to encourage people to vote:
6.
And this Darth Vader–esque mask she wore for the VMAs:
7.
This boho mask Scout Willis donned:
8.
This bedazzled mask Gwen Stefani flaunted:
9.
This cute mask John Legend wore:
10.
And this spooky one Kelly Clarkson wore next to him:
11.
This chic and cool mask Gabrielle Union rocked:
12.
This paisley number Olivia Palermo donned:
13.
And this gorgeous silk scarf she wrapped around a medical mask:
14.
This two-patterned mask Marisa Tomei sported while getting out the vote:
15.
These coordinating masks Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart put on to complete their Powerpuff Girls costumes:
16.
This animal-print look model Irina Shayk killed:
17.
This ultimate level of outfit coordination Queen Mathilde of Belgium achieved:
18.
…More than once:
19.
This pop of color from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall:
20.
This cool yet understated mask worn by Skai Jackson:
21.
And this even cooler one she rocked recently:
22.
This patterned, pleated mask Sarah Jessica Parker flaunted:
23.
This medallion-like mask Nicky Hilton styled perfectly with her outfit:
24.
This printed mask that Katie Holmes sported while out and about:
25.
And finally, these tropical masks from Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs:
