Cutest Celeb Masks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Alright, y’all know the deal: there’s a pandemic going on. The WHO advised us all to wear masks last spring, and in case you forgot, you should STILL be wearing masks outside.


Noam Galai / Getty Images

But just because we have to wear masks doesn’t mean they can’t be cute! Some celebs have really taken this to heart, sporting cute masks that have inspired me to diversify my mask collection. Here are my faves:

1.

This pastel tie-dye dream Charli D’Amelio wore:


Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images / Getty Images

I’m obsessed with this mask. @Charli, where did you get it??

2.

This spiky awesomeness Haley Lu Richardson donned:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for HBO Max

Ummm this is so badass??? Honestly, wearing this mask is a power move.

3.

This mask worn by Barbie Ferreira that a Barbie doll would definitely approve of:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for HBO Max

And this mask is cute as hell! Side note: this and the last photo are from an Unpregnant premiere, which is honestly a really good movie I highly recommend.

4.

This understated tie-dye mask J.Lo wore:


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Are we really surprised J.Lo is serving lewks in this mask? She’s only in sweats, and yet she perfectly coordinated a tie-dye mask with a pop of color.

5.

This jeweled mask Lady Gaga rocked to encourage people to vote:


Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Yesss we love to see a vote mask!! The rhinestones make this one especially Gaga.

6.

And this Darth Vader–esque mask she wore for the VMAs:


Kevin Winter / MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty Images for MTV

I don’t really know what’s going on here, but I’m into it. It’s very cyberpunk.

7.

This boho mask Scout Willis donned:


BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Coachella may be cancelled, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress for it!

8.

This bedazzled mask Gwen Stefani flaunted:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Very Gwen. See, there’s a way to wear masks that totally fit your personal style! Also, I love her tank top!

9.

This cute mask John Legend wore:


Trae Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This one is also very on-brand. It also feels like a very Dad™️ mask in the best way.

10.

And this spooky one Kelly Clarkson wore next to him:


Trae Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Yes, it’s kind of creepy, but it’s creepy cool.

11.

This chic and cool mask Gabrielle Union rocked:


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

I aspire to look this level of cool.

12.

This paisley number Olivia Palermo donned:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Olivia’s mask game is ON POINT. A classy queen.

13.

And this gorgeous silk scarf she wrapped around a medical mask:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Quick note: scarves are not as effective as masks, but if you look at other photos, you can see that Olivia almost always wears a mask underneath her scarf! In this photo, you can see the straps around her ears.

14.

This two-patterned mask Marisa Tomei sported while getting out the vote:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

I love how the two sides of this mask are different!

15.

These coordinating masks Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart put on to complete their Powerpuff Girls costumes:


Jots / KRed / BACKGRID

I’m obsessed with these Powerpuff Girls costumes, and the color-coordinated shiny masks really bring it to a new level.

16.

This animal-print look model Irina Shayk killed:


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

She coordinated her mask with her bag perfectly!!! I am so impressed.

17.

This ultimate level of outfit coordination Queen Mathilde of Belgium achieved:


Olivier Matthys / Getty Images

She literally matched her mask to her scarf to her outfit to her SHOES!! A lewk.

18.

…More than once:


Royal Belgium Pool / Getty Images

This mask itself may be pretty simple, but that color coordination though!!!!

19.

This pop of color from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall:


Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

This cool yet understated mask worn by Skai Jackson:


Hollywood To You/Star Max / GC Images / Getty Images

I love the pattern on this! Skai is also killing the mask game.

21.

And this even cooler one she rocked recently:


phamous2 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

The lightning is so intense! I love it.

22.

This patterned, pleated mask Sarah Jessica Parker flaunted:


Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

I love how her mask matches her shoes! Also, the pattern mixing works really well!

23.

This medallion-like mask Nicky Hilton styled perfectly with her outfit:


LRNYC / MEGA / GC Images / Getty Images

Again, I really love the pattern mixing here!

24.

This printed mask that Katie Holmes sported while out and about:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

I love a good spring-themed mask!

25.

And finally, these tropical masks from Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Just because you can’t travel doesn’t mean you can’t look tropical!

