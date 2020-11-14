College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 11 top 25 game

Week 11 of the 2020 college football season marks the second week in which all Power 5 conferences are playing, but as has been an increasing problem over the last few weeks, more and more games are being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

The SEC is down to just three of its original seven scheduled games for the weekend, with No. 1 Alabama’s game at LSU, No. 12 Georgia’s game at Missouri, No. 5 Texas A,amp;M’s game at Tennessee and No. 24 Auburn’s game at Mississippi State all postponed. Left to carry the conferences load is No. 6 Florida hosting Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET, Vanderbilt traveling to Kentucky at noon and South Carolina playing Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. The Sec has the potential to make up postponed games at the end of the season.

The Big Ten fared better in only losing one game each this week with the cancelation of No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland. Of the six remaining games, three involve ranked teams. No. 10 Indiana will look to stay undefeated at Michigan State at noon, while No. 23 Northwestern and Purdue features two undefeated teams at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 13 Wisconsin plays its first game in three weeks as it travels to Michigan.

MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

The ACC also is dealing with postponements, but the Big 12 and Pac 12 have all managed to keep their full schedule this week, although local government restrictions may still impact games in California. Highlighting the slate for those three conferences is No. 9 Miami traveling to Virginia Tech at noon on ESPN2, No. 2 Notre Dame looking to build off its big win over Clemson by traveling to Boston College at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and No. 11 Oregon going to Washington State at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

Friday night also involves a top-10 team with an outside shot at reaching the College Football Playoff in No. 7 Cincinnati hosting East Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The schedule has been very fluid this year for the entirety of the college football season, but Sporting News has you covered on how to watch every game involving a top-25 team:

College football schedule Week 11

Here’s every college football game in Week 11 involving ranked teams.

Friday, Nov. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV

Saturday, Nov. 14

Game Time (ET) TV channel Middle Tennessee State at No 16 Marshall Noon CBSSN, fuboTV No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech Noon ESPN2, fuboTV No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy Noon ESPNU, fuboTV Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty Noon ESPN3 No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State Noon BTN, fuboTV South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana 2 p.m. ESPN+ No. 3 Notre Dame at Boston College 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV No. 20 USC at Arizona 3:30 p.m. Fox, fuboTV No. 19 SMU at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Arkansas at No. 6 Florida 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV No. 11 Oregon at Washington State 7 p.m. Fox, fuboTV No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue 7:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 11 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC; Fox, CBS Sports Network and Big Ten Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 11

Friday, Nov. 13

Game East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 14