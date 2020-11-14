Christina Perri’s Unborn Baby Needs Immediate Surgery After Birth

Instagram

The ‘Jar of Hearts’ hitmaker, who previously opened up about pregnancy complications, shares in a new Instagram post that her baby-to-be’s health scare is ‘far from over.’

–

Christina Perri might be out of the hospital, but her unborn baby is still not cleared from its health scare just yet. Days after being hospitalized from pregnancy complications, the “Jar of Heart” hitmaker revealed that her baby-to-be will need to undergo an immediate surgery upon arrival in the world.

The 34-year-old offered an update about her baby’s condition via Instagram Story on Thursday, November 12. “There’s a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment,” she first shared. “Basically there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital.”

“We’re going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen,” the expecting mom continued dishing. “We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

One day earlier, Christina informed her Instagram followers that she has been discharged from hospital. “I’m able to go home tonight,” she stated. “And we’re going to take it one day at a time and at any moment anything could change but hopefully I can wait until my due date or nearby to have the baby and then deal with some things when baby arrives. It’s not perfect but it’s definitely good news for right now. And I’m going to stay in this moment.”

The “Human” singer first opened up about her pregnancy complications on Tuesday, November 10. Sharing news of her hospitalization, she divulged via Instagram Story, “Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan. Baby is having an issue, so Im gonna be here till its time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early (sic).”

Despite the tough situation, Christina managed to stay positive and thanked her friends and fans for their support. “Hi friends. Thank you for another day of thousands of messages, stories, prayers, texts, flowers, support and love. I promise Im reading everything!! Thank you!! I will never be able to express how grateful I am. Me and baby are ok,” she noted in her Friday, November 13 post.

Christina Perri thanked her friends and fans for their support.

Christina got married to Paul Costabile in 2017. The couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley, together.