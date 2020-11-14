Chris Randone Feels “Truly Broken” Over Ex Krystal Nielson’s Pregnancy

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, Chris and Krystal met on season five of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Like The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, the two found themselves engaged by the end of Paradise and tied the knot during a televised wedding a year later.

But by February 2020, the couple announced they were officially calling it quits.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

They both filed for divorce in August. “I wouldn’t say this marriage was a failure because we evolved into better versions of ourselves,” Chris shared on Instagram Stories. “I’ll always wish things turned out different & as much as we’d like, not everything last forever, including relationships.”

For her part, Krystal took to Instagram with her own statement.

“The past eight months have not been easy…,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been…and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve. With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce.”