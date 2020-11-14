China’s BSN predicted as long-term global project, still ahead of others By Cointelegraph

According to the BSN introductory white paper, the project serves as an “information infrastructure” designed to advance the development of smart cities for the emerging digital economy. The white paper also explains that the goal of the BSN is for cities to build one or more public city nodes that are linked via the internet to form a nationwide — and eventually, worldwide — physical city node blockchain service network.

First announced in October 2019, China’s Blockchain Service Network, also known as BSN, is aimed at providing a global public infrastructure designed to support both private and public blockchain networks across interconnected cities.

