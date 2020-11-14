China’s BSN predicted as long-term global project, still ahead of others By Cointelegraph

China’s BSN predicted as long-term global project, still ahead of others
First announced in October 2019, China’s Blockchain Service Network, also known as BSN, is aimed at providing a global public infrastructure designed to support both private and public blockchain networks across interconnected cities.
According to the BSN introductory white paper, the project serves as an “information infrastructure” designed to advance the development of smart cities for the emerging digital economy. The white paper also explains that the goal of the BSN is for cities to build one or more public city nodes that are linked via the internet to form a nationwide — and eventually, worldwide — physical city node blockchain service network.
Predicted to languish globally over time
BSN’s global initiative may be more about marketing public blockchains
China’s blockchain initiatives still predicted to advance fast
