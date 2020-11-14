Celebrities including Jimmy Carr, Emma Stone and John Barrowman offer their services on Zoom

Celebrities including Jimmy Carr, Emma Stone and John Barrowman are offering their services on Zoom as speakers and quiz hosts for as little as £200.

Performers have been listed online by entertainment agency JLA, among others, for events to be held virtually for often far less the cost of a physical appearance.

Jeremy Lee, the director of JLA, told the Sunday Times these events would be ‘fantastically less expensive’ as companies ‘don’t have to hire somewhere in Park Lane or a fancy hotel somewhere, and they don’t have to pay for dinner.’

Carr and comedian Al Murray are among those confirmed, with the JLA website quoting both their appearances as costing between £10,000 and £25,000.

Russell Kane is also available for the same price, with an appearance from Bill Bailey costing more than £25,000.

Stars could either call in from home or be broadcast live from a studio, with Joe Wicks (pictured) offering Zoom fitness sessions

Lesser known celebrities would cost around £2,500, while those such as Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall will rack up a bill of up to £30,000.

Stars are able to either call in from home or be broadcast live from a studio, with Joe Wicks offering Zoom fitness sessions.

Fans are also able to book experiences with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone and Olympian Sir Mo Farah through Celebrity Experiences.

Elsewhere, partygoers could see EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer join their Christmas bash on the decks through Social Eyes, a virtual events company.

Her £1,200-per-hour fee will be donated to children’s charity Unicef.

Cameo, a popular video-sharing website which allows celebrities to send personalised video messages to fans, has Monty Python legend John Cleese on its roster.

The actor will send a video message for £249, with a ten-minute Zoom call for up to four people costing £570.

Doctor Who star John Barrowman is also available on Zoom for £190, with a personalised video message costing £83.

Actors from the likes of Ghostbusters, Parks and Recreation, Seinfeld and Star Trek are also on the roster, alongside a string of social media stars.