Busta Rhymes Challenges EMINEM To Verzus; Prepares For War!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Busta Rhymes has had a great year, delivered his excellent album ELE2: The Wrath Of God, at the end of October. 

has learned that since the albums release, he’s released a second Reloaded version of the album and is doing press on it. Busta recently chopped it up with NME for a stroll down memory lane. During the interview he reflected on losing his 2000 “Best Rap Solo Performance” Grammy nomination to Eminem’s “My Name Is.” 

