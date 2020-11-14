Busta Rhymes Challenges EMINEM To Verzus; Prepares For War!

Busta Rhymes has had a great year, delivered his excellent album ELE2: The Wrath Of God, at the end of October.

has learned that since the albums release, he’s released a second Reloaded version of the album and is doing press on it. Busta recently chopped it up with NME for a stroll down memory lane. During the interview he reflected on losing his 2000 “Best Rap Solo Performance” Grammy nomination to Eminem’s “My Name Is.”

And it seems like Busta wants to do a Versus with Em

“Em is one of my favorite MCs ever,” praises Busta, reaffirming his desire to face off with Slim Shady in a friendly Verzuz competition. “We’ve done multiple records together and even on his latest album Music to Be Murdered Bym the track ‘Yah Yah’ used my vocals from ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check.’ He’s one incredible motherfucker! Wyclef Jean was the first person to play ‘My Name Is’ to me before it was even out. We were on tour together and he had a six-song EP from Eminem. When we played ‘My Name Is’, I could not believe it.”

“I went so crazy on his bus that I shattered his windshield with my head!” he reveals, providing some much-needed context as to why he once decided to ram heads with a mountain goat in the “Break Ya Neck” video. “I couldn’t believe the shit that Em was saying and Dre’s production was unbelievable. At the time, nothing existed like it in the whole game.” Interestingly enough, Busta Rhymes would later go on to make his own magic with Dr. Dre, who produced classic tunes like “Legends Of The Fall Offs,” “Truck Volume” and more.