The Miami Marlins made history on Friday, hiring Major League Baseball’s first female and Asian American general manager in Kim Ng.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, like many, is a big fan of the Marlins’ hiring. Ng worked with Cashman as an assistant general manager from 1998 to 2001, winning three championships with the franchise.

In a statement, Cashman praised the new Marlins general manager, saying that no one is more deserving of the role.