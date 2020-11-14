Bollywood’s Diwali Releases You Can Binge Watch This Festive Season

Diwali is a festival of lights and is something that is celebrated in every corner of India. The festival also helps Bollywood in a major way as films released during the festive season get maximum audience footfall since families and friends want to go out and have a good time. History supports this claim as well since films releasing on the festival of Diwali generally have gone on to make the big bucks. Since the 90s, we have seen the Diwali slot mostly occupied by Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty or Ajay Devgn with Salman Khan also making an appearance in 2015. So, we decided to take a little trip down the memory lane and bring you some of our favorite Bollywood’s Diwali releases during the festive season of Diwali.
1.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Andaaz Apna Apna (1994)
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor
Andaaz Apna Apna is a cult classic comedy featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. The film revolved around two men named Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan), who believe that marrying a rich heiress will put all their problems to an end and help them live the “good life”. What follows is a chain of events that will have you falling off your seat with laughter. Even though the film didn’t manage to impress the audience at the time, it has gone on to earn the status of a cult classic that fans love to this date. Also a good comedy is probably perfect for a family and friends get together, isn’t it?
2.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Director: Aditya Chopra
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not only one of the biggest Diwali releases from Bollywood but also is one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. On paper, the film doesn’t sound anything extraordinary. Boy meets girl. The two don’t get along too well in the start but later on, realize that they deeply feel for each other. And then, we set off on a journey to see how they overcome the obstacles that stand between them. Yes, the film was indeed simple but it was nothing short of special. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also the directorial debut for Aditya Chopra and right with this film he proved that he’s a suitable successor to carry forward the rich legacy of the prestigious production house. The leading stars of the film Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have had plenty of hits together (Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) but this one surely ranks as their best. Strong performances from the supporting cast including the likes of Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Satish Shah and a bunch of brilliantly written songs helped Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge into a timeless classic.
3.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Veer Zara (2004)
Director: Yash Chopra
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta
Veer Zara told us a tale of love that goes beyond borders. Like every Yash Chopra film, Veer Zara was visually on point along with some unrestrained emotion and some overdone sentimentality. Although we have seen stories like this before, Yash Chopra creates an entirely different film with the way he’s able to portray the love these two leads have for each other, the honour they pay to parents and elders and their genuine willingness to sacrifice themselves for each other. Despite limited screen time, Rani Mukerji makes a strong impact with her performance as a Pakistani lawyer. The lead pair’s chemistry from their younger days all the way to the days of their fifties is absolutely spot on. The supporting cast comprising of Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, and Manoj Bajpai make full use of their well-defined characters and are able to deliver spectacular performances.
4.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Garam Masala (2005)
Director: Priyadarshan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav
Can any festive watchlist be complete without an Akshay Kumar comedy? We don’t think so. Garam Masala was another Diwali release that might not have had a storyline that will make you put your thinking hat on but it sure entertains you. The film revolves around two photographers Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Shawm (John Abraham). The two work for the same company and always are battling it our whether it is to get in the good books of the boss or for a girl they’re trying to impress. To get back at Shyam for getting a promotion, Mac begins to woo three air hostesses and also gets possession of a big house. Garam Masala is a classic Priyadarshan flick in which the audience is constantly served doses of comedy. Along with the Akshay and John, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Rimi Sen and Asrani in supporting roles.
5.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Don (2006)
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor (Cameo), Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri
Don was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film with the same name. Shah Rukh Khan stepped in the shoes of Big B and did complete justice to the role. While the storyline of the film was more or less the same as the original, Farhan Akhtar did have a trick up his sleeve by changing the climax of the film which also paved way for the sequel. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar and Arjun Rampal in lead. We also saw a brief appearance from Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film as she flaunted her sizzling moves in the song Yeh Mera Dil. The film, however, was a Shah Rukh Khan show all the way as he was able to seamlessly switch between the roles of Don and Vijay.
6.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Om Shanti Om (2007)
Director: Farah Khan
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal
Another Shah Rukh Khan release, another blockbuster. Om Shanti Om was Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s second collaboration after Main Hoon Na, which also went on to be a massive success. Om Shanti Om also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. The film revolved around the subject of reincarnation. In the first half of the film, Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Om, a struggling artist in Bollywood who dreams to make it big. Om is hopelessly in love with Shanti Priya (Deepika Padukone), one of the biggest stars around at the time. Om happens to witness Shanti’s death through the hands of Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal). Even though he tries his best to save her, he fails and ends up passing away in the process. But, as Om says, “Picture Abhi baaki hai mere dost”. Om takes birth again as OK aka Om Kapoor, a son of an established star in the industry. And as fate has it, he happens to cross paths with Mukesh in his second life which ends up with him remembering of his wrong deeds. The with the help of Sandy (Also Deepika Padukone) he formulates a plan to avenge his love Shanti’s death. While reincarnation isn’t a new concept in Bollywood, Om Shanti Om proved to be a thoroughly entertaining film that was loved by the audience.
7.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – All The Best (2009)
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mugdha Godse
Another comedy film that you must watch with your close ones this Diwali is Rohit Shetty’s All The Best. The film almost has a David Dhawan vibe to it. Veer (Fardeen Khan) and Prem (Ajay Devgn) are two friends who end up loosing money in a car race. The problems for the two increase further when Veer’s elder brother Dharam (Sanjay Dutt) makes his entry into the picture and they have to find a way to pay up the cash they lost while not letting Dharam figure what is going on. While the humour is mainly brought by the situation, Rohit Shetty also makes good use of his cast by presenting them to the audience with funny characters. While it obviously is not a Hera Pheri, the film does give you a fair share of laughs making it definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already.
8.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Director: Karan Johar
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan
The Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Karan Johar’s last project that hit the big screen. To sum it up, the film was a story about unrequited love – the shapes it takes, the ways it changes us and the exhilarating and often terrifying ride it takes us on. And this story is told through the film’s two lead characters Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). Karan Johar makes you feel exactly how it’s like when you love someone who doesn’t love you back. Although there are some elements borrowed from other films, the storytelling on its own is extraordinary. Ranbir delivers yet another exceptional performance with this one. He is able to express the pain of his character effortlessly and you can see the pain in his eyes which makes the story all the more relatable. Anushka and Aishwarya too play their roles to perfection. The chemistry that Ranbir shares with his two gorgeous co-stars helps the film a long way.
9.Bollywood’s Diwali releases – Secret Superstar (2017)
Director: Advait Chandan
Cast:Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Aamir Khan
One common factor that you can observe in most Aamir Khan films is an inspiration. Through his movies, the actor makes you inspire, makes you believe and obviously makes you entertained. Secret Superstar was a story of one girl who inspired and believed. The supremely talented Zaira Wasim, who recently impressed everyone with her performance in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, plays the character of Insia. Insia aspires to be a singer and believes she has what it takes to be the best but the big obstacle in the way of chasing her dream is her own father Farookh (Raj Arjun). Farookh was a man of orthodox thinking and felt hobbies like singing and dancing don’t get you anywhere in life. A heartbroken Insia achieves her dream with the help of the internet along with keeping her identity as a secret and thus the name Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan decided to take the backseat in this one and let Zaira Wasim take the spotlight. He plays the role of music director Shakti Kumar and gives the audience bursts of laughter in an otherwise serious drama.