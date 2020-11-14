Blockchain-based EV charging trial gets $1M from Canadian government By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
A three-year pilot scheme for an innovative blockchain-based electric vehicle charging platform has received $1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada, a department of the country’s government.

The scheme promises to reduce the cost of electric vehicle charging transactions and enhance power grid efficiency, according to an article on the independent Electric Autonomy Canada platform.

