Black Actress Is The Star Of REBOOT Of 2000s Show Gossip Girl!! (Pics)

New images from HBO Max’s upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl were released earlier this week, and confirmed that the cast will feature a Black actress, Whitney Peak – who is the star.

Whitney has been featured on shows like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Home Before Dark, and Eli, and is best known for her starring role in The Perfectionists.

The snapshots show the fresh-faced cast outside one of the iconic original Gossip Girl locations, the steps outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a favorite social spot for Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and her crew.

The new cast includes Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock, and Zión Moreno.

Here are some pics of Whitney doing scenes around NYC:

Whitney Peak is known from Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut film “Molly’s Game.” She is also known for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Part 3 and 4 as well as the Apple TV Plus series, Home Before Dark. She was born in Kampala, Uganda, where she lived until age 10 when the family moved to Vancouver, BC.