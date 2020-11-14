BitPay launches mass crypto payments for businesses By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Crypto payment services provider BitPay has launched BitPay Send, a new blockchain-powered mass-payout platform for businesses.

BitPay Send allows organizations who do not want to handle or own crypto themselves to process crypto payments en masse. It can be used to complete payroll payments, pay contractors or affiliates, and process customer cashback and rewards programs. Available in 225 countries, all recipients need to pass the Know Your Customer procedure and have a cryptocurrency wallet.