BitPay launches mass crypto payments for businesses By Cointelegraph

BitPay launches mass crypto payments for businesses
Crypto payment services provider BitPay has launched BitPay Send, a new blockchain-powered mass-payout platform for businesses.
BitPay Send allows organizations who do not want to handle or own crypto themselves to process crypto payments en masse. It can be used to complete payroll payments, pay contractors or affiliates, and process customer cashback and rewards programs. Available in 225 countries, all recipients need to pass the Know Your Customer procedure and have a cryptocurrency wallet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.