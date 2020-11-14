Binance launches Ethereum Mining Pool with 0.5% fees By Cointelegraph

Binance launches Ethereum Mining Pool with 0.5% fees
After its () mining pool in April, crypto exchange Binance has now launched an in-house mining pool for the market’s largest altcoin by market cap, Ether ().
For the first month, between Nov. 12 and Dec. 12, Binance is trying to miners by offering a zero-fee regime. After that, those contributing their hashin power to the pool will be charged a competitive 0.5% commission on their earnings.
