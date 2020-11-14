Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top cornerbacks on Sunday when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Buffalo announced Saturday that Josh Norman has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be eligible to play this weekend. Three other players also were placed on the reserve/COVID list based on close contact with Norman — tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe.
The Bills replaced those players by elevating linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad.
Norman has appeared in just three games this season, recording one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 16 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. He missed the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. The 32-year-old also has missed the past three weeks with a reaggravation of his hamstring injury.
