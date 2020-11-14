Billie Eilish Joined TikTok And Her Content Is Hilarious

Last night, I opened my app like usual, and to my surprise, an original video of Billie showed up on my “For You” page — and let me tell you, her content is gold.
The Time Warp Scan effect freezes the video as it passes by, so all you have to do is puff out your cheeks at the right time to create a “perkier nose” — and voilà, there you have it. Usually the results range from funny to quite fascinating.
But anyway, Billie seemed to have quite a laugh with her results.
So, after I saw this video on my page, I jumped to the comments, because, wait, BILLIE EILISH IS ON TIKTOK???? And fans seemed quite excited as well:
In fact, lots of verified creators commented in excitement — including influencers like James Charles:
But I think one of the most hilarious things about this — as many pointed out in the comments — is her choice in username, which is, um, *puts on glasses*:
“Do you guys remember when I was 15, and I fit an entire ukulele head in my mouth? Should we see if I can do it again?” she asks.
Welp, there you have it! Billie Eilish is uploading TikTok videos, her username is @coochiedestroyer5, her literal name on her profile is “Tik Toker,” and she’s gained over 3 million followers after two videos in two days.
