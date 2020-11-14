Billie Eilish Doesn’t Talk To Bhad Bhabie

Sounds like Bhad Bhabie is the “bad guy.”
If you remember, the two hung out quite a bit and posted each other on their socials.
Back in March, Bhad Babie was asked about Billie and said, “I don’t know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she just doesn’t text me.”
And in last week’s ET interview, Bhad Babie explained why she thinks they don’t talk.
“I just feel like either someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person,” Bhad Bhabie said.
“Or, she was getting too big to where she didn’t want to associate herself with my brand. And that’s perfectly fine, I understand that, but it sucks when you have a friend and they just disappear.”
“But I’m not mad at her, she’s not mad at me. It is what it is. I always supported her. I was always there but, you know, shit happens.”
When asked about a collaboration, Bhad Babie said, “That’s not on me. I don’t think her team would ever come close to me. A lot of people don’t wanna associate themselves with my brand — they think I’m this, like, evil, devil child.”
“I get it. If there was a kid in school that I thought was crazy, I wouldn’t want my kid hanging out with them either.”
Well, there you have it. Stream “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish for clear skin!
