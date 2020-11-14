Best pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party from the years gone by



Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for years now been hosting a grand Diwali bash. But this year is going to be different as the Bachchans will not be throwing their popular Diwali bash as they are mourning the demise of Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law. And due to the pandemic too, this year Bollywood Diwali parties have taken a back seat. So, we thought why not to bring a recap of all the fun from the years gone by for our readers.





Bollywood biggies, newbies and everyone in between line up every year for Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash. From Shah Rukh Khan, Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu to Bhumi Pednekar have been spotted at the lovely celebration over the years.

Year after year, celebs turn up in their best ethnic attires for the night that is dedicated to love, laughter, good food, drinks and a lot of catching up and celebrating the festival of lights together. This year though we’ll miss all the glitz and glamour, here are the best photos from the Bachchans Diwali bash over the years. Sit back and treat your eyes.



































