‘Banks will have to adjust’ to crypto, says Bank of England leader By Cointelegraph

‘Banks will have to adjust’ to crypto, says Bank of England leader
Blockchain and digital assets offer folks the ability to store their own assets, possibly threatening the solutions banks offer. Making sure banks remain relevant is not on the to-do list of England’s central bank, however, according to the Bank of England’s deputy governor Jon Cunliffe.
“Our job is not to protect bank business models,” Cunliffe said, as reported by a Friday brief. “Banks will have to adjust,” he added. “Our job is to ensure that if bank business models change, we manage the financial and macro-economic consequences of that.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.