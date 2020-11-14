Arizona State’s COVID-19 outbreak reportedly ‘really bad’

Arizona State’s game against Cal on Saturday was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Sun Devils’ football program. According to a report, the outbreak is “really bad.”

ASU released a statement on Friday in which they said there were multiple positive tests among the coaches and players over the last few days.

ESPN’s Matt Barrie provided more information than that. He says that an entire side of the ball (offense or defense) has COVID. He says six staff members are positive and was told the situation is “really bad.”