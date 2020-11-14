Arians: Bucs will ‘bounce back pretty good’ vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints last weekend in arguably the worst game of Tom Brady’s career. With not much of a chance to win the NFC South, the team better hope it performs better against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Head coach Bruce Arians believes his squad will return to form on Sunday in Carolina and will rely on veteran leadership to get the job done. Arians told reporters on Friday, according to Pro Football Talk:

“I think we have great leadership, and when you have really good leadership, very seldom will you ever lose two in a row. We’ve always preached that to our guys. This week of practice has been outstanding — just as if when we won our last ballgame. The one thing I can never complain about is our guys’ work ethic. [Their] attention to detail has been outstanding. I would anticipate them to bounce back pretty good.”

A win would re-establish the Buccaneers as one of the better teams in the NFC, while a loss would drop them to 6-4 and put them in danger of not making the playoffs, which is something Brady isn’t accustomed to.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, the Panthers will be without their best player in Christian McCaffrey, who is recovering from a shoulder injury after scoring two touchdowns last week. Still, they’ll have to fight off Teddy Bridgewater, who has led the team to three wins on the season.