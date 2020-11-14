Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to public beta testers, one day after providing the betas to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.3 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.



iOS 14.3 introduces the ProRAW feature Apple announced at the iPhone 12 launch to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. ProRAW lets those who prefer to shoot in RAW take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments while still using the RAW format.

The ProRAW feature can be enabled in the Camera section of the Settings app for those who have installed the iOS 14.3 beta on a new ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ or Pro Max. When enabled, there’s a RAW toggle in the upper right side of the camera app that can be tapped to turn it off or on. Photos taken with ProRAW are 25MB in size.

Ecosia, the search engine that plants trees when people conduct searches, can now be set as the default search engine on iPhone and iPad as an alternative to Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing.

iOS 14.3 includes an icon that seemingly unveils the design of the AirPods Studio, along with code supporting third-party item trackers and Bluetooth devices in the Find My app. Apple mentioned this feature in June when iOS 14 was unveiled, and it seems we could soon be seeing third-party devices that are able to be tracked via ‌Find My‌.



iOS 14.3 also includes pregnancy data in the Health app, third-party app suggestions at setup in certain countries, support for scanning App Clips QR codes with the camera app, an option to update HomeKit products with the Home app, and more, with full details available in our iOS 14.3 features guide.