Alicia Keys On Why She Stopped Wearing Makeup In 2016

The singer — who recently came out with her seventh album, Alicia — shared her relationship with makeup over the years: “Makeup was a big thing for me; I had been wearing it since I was, like, 16-years-old,” she told Glamour. “And then, as I got into the music world, it was what you did every day to do your television or to do your shoot. So, I did it because I thought that’s what you’re supposed to do. And I realized I became addicted to it; I didn’t feel comfortable without it.”