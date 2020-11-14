A New York airport test pilots blockchain-based coronavirus cleanliness app By Cointelegraph

A New York airport test pilots blockchain-based coronavirus cleanliness app
With an eye towards the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Albany Airport has begun experimenting with the “Wellness Trace App” to track the cleanliness of surfaces and objects inside the airport.
The app, developed by General Electric Co. (NYSE:) in partnership with TE-FOOD and Eurofins, aims to provide a safe travel experience during and after the coronavirus pandemic. It is built using the Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Azure enterprise blockchain.
