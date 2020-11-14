A look at Parler, a social network with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and saw its user base double to 10M in under a week (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
14


Wall Street Journal:

A look at Parler, a social network with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and saw its user base double to 10M in under a week  —  The libertarian-minded platform aims to challenge tech giants through a focus on free speech; surge in users since the election

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR