A look at Parler, a social network with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and saw its user base double to 10M in under a week (Wall Street Journal)

A look at Parler, a social network with little moderation, which is backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and saw its user base double to 10M in under a week — The libertarian-minded platform aims to challenge tech giants through a focus on free speech; surge in users since the election
