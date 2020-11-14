50 Cent: Pop Smoke Won’t Get A Grammy Nod Despite Album’s Success

50 Cent highly doubts that Pop Smoke’s debut album will get a nod for a Grammy despite being one of the biggest albums of 2020, has learned.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, is by far one of the most successful albums of this year. The album debuted w/ 251,000 album units moved along (including 59,000 in pure sales). Pop Smoke easily copped a No. 1 debut in July.

It’s also worth noting that very few artists have managed to achieve a No. 1 album after they’ve passed, but Pop Smoke was the latest rapper to earn the rare accolade.

The album also climbed to No. 1 for the second time in October. In August, Pop’s posthumous effort was certified Platinum with more than 1.5 billion streams in its honor.

50 explained why he believed Pop Smoke would be overlooked during a recent interview with Rap Caviar. “If it’s recognized, it’ll only get recognized because he’s gone,” said Fifty about Pop Smoke’s album. “The content is similar to what I would do. They didn’t recognize mine. They gave me GRAMMYs when I was with Em. When I’m on records with Eminem. Other than that, they’re afraid to give him GRAMMYs because they think it’s teaching the audience to want to be like Pop. And to be like him is to be a part of gang culture.”

According to FIfty, it’s the kind of music that only fans can appreciate for its genuineness but not the kind that academies will always appreciate. “Who you see get GRAMMYs that is making Drill music? You mean to tell me ain’t none of those songs worthy of it?” he continued. “Those platforms are not for them to acknowledge. It’s for the culture, the people to embrace those tones and to really appreciate the artist for doing that.”