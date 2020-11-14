50 Cent: Pop Smoke Won’t Get A Grammy Nod Despite Album’s Success

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

50 Cent highly doubts that Pop Smoke’s debut album will get a nod for a Grammy despite being one of the biggest albums of 2020, has learned.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, is by far one of the most successful albums of this year. The album debuted w/ 251,000 album units moved along (including 59,000 in pure sales). Pop Smoke easily copped a No. 1 debut in July. 

It’s also worth noting that very few artists have managed to achieve a No. 1 album after they’ve passed, but Pop Smoke was the latest rapper to earn the rare accolade.

