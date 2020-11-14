3 reasons why Bitcoin price quickly recovered after dropping to $15.7K By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin price quickly recovered after dropping to $15.7K
The price of (BTC) dropped to as low as $15,670 on Binance on Nov. 15. The highly volatile drop came hours after BTC reached $16,355, demonstrating strong momentum.
Three key factors likely caused the overnight drop in the price of Bitcoin. The three potential factors are a weekend shakeout, the daily moving average (MA) retest, and a retest of the parabola.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.