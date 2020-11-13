Your car insurance salesman is now an AI bot connected to blockchain By Cointelegraph

Your car insurance salesman is now an AI bot connected to blockchain
Malta-based virtual assistant firm Vaiot has integrated IBM’s Watson Assistant with the Cosmos blockchain to sell car insurance.
The new platform features an end-to-end sales process that does not require human assistance to complete the car insurance contracts. The mobile app interacts with customers via voice or text, initially asking a series of questions to identify and suggest insurance options.
