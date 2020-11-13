Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies from coronavirus at the age of 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died at the age of 74 after a battle with coronavirus.

The notorious serial killer had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from hospital for an unrelated health condition earlier this month.

The murderer, who was serving his sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham, died in hospital according to a prison spokesman.







He was serving a whole life term after brutally killing 13 women and attempting to murder seven more.

Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because he mutilated his victims with a hammer, knife and a sharpened screwdriver during his reign of terror in the 1970s and 80s.

He was convicted in 1981 and, after a long spell in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire, he was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve in prison.







A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Sutcliffe had reportedly suffered from a range of conditions before his death including heart trouble, diabetes and obesity.