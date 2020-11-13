Yorkshire Ripper dead at 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe (pictured) has died at the age of 74 after contracting coronavirus

The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe died this morning at the age of 74 after refusing treatment for coronavirus.

The frail serial killer, who murdered at least 13 women in the 1970s and 1980s, died at the University Hospital of North Durham.

His lungs failed overnight and he was pronounced dead at 1.10am, with no visitors by his bedside because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Ripper had previously signed ‘do not resuscitate forms’ – while friends said he astonishingly believed he would ‘go to heaven’ after his death because he had become a Jehovah’s Witness.

Marcella Claxton, who was attacked by Sutcliffe and left needing more than 50-stitches after being over the head with a hammer, welcomed today’s news.

She told : ‘I’m happy he’s gone. I’ve thought about what he did to me every day since and although the news that’s he’s died brings those horrible memories back at least now I may be able to get some closure.

‘I’m hoping it will bring me a little peace knowing he’s no longer with us.’

Sutcliffe was returned to HMP Frankland around ten days ago after a five-night stay in a local hospital with heart problems.

However on his return to the jail’s medical isolation unit Sutcliffe began to complain again of shortness of breath and chest pain, later testing positive for covid-19 on November 7.

Sutcliffe was being monitored in isolation at the jail over the weekend when his health began to deteriorate and he was readmitted to hospital on Sunday before dying this morning.

On his first visit he spent five nights there, from November 3, and was discharged after testing negative for Covid – he had complained of covid-19-like symptoms on admission to hospital.

The Prison Service did not release a cause of death but a spokesman said: ‘HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan [born Sutcliffe] died in hospital on 13 November. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed’.

A source told The Sun: ‘No tears were shed. His death was as pitiful as the vile life he had lived.’

A composite of 12 of the 13 victims murdered by Sutcliffe. Victims are: (top row, left to right) Wilma McCann, Emily Jackson, Irene Richardson, Patricia Atkinson; (middle row, left to right) Jayne McDonald, Jean Jordan, Yvonne Pearson, Helen Rytka; (bottom row, left to right) Vera Millward, Josephine Whitaker, Barbara Leach, Jacqueline Hill

On August 10 1974, Sutcliffe married Sonia (they are pictured at their wedding day). Less than a year later, the lorry driver picked up a hammer and began attacking women, two in Keighley and one in Halifax

Today families of Sutcliffe’s victims reacted to news of his death – which comes 45 years after he began his vile killing spree that would terrorise the north of England for half a decade.

Richard McCann, the son of Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe’s first recognised victim, Wilma McCann, told BBC Breakfast: ‘I’m surprised how I feel this morning.

‘It brings me some degree of closure, not that I wished him dead, far from it.

‘Every we hear a news story about him, and my mum’s photo is often shown, it’s just another reminder of what he did.

‘One positive to come from this is that we’ll hear much less about him and no more reminders about what happened all those years ago.’

The family of another Ripper victim Olive Smelt were also relieved that Sutcliffe had died and hit out at him being allowed to live in ‘luxury’ for so many years.

Mrs Smelt was attacked by Peter Sutcliffe in August 1975 – Sutcliffe’s second victim.

The aged 46, she was struck twice on the head with a hammer and slashed with a pickaxe near her home in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

She survived the attack but passed away in 2011.

Daughter Julie Lowry said: ‘I think it’s about , Sutcliffe should have died a long ago.

‘He’s taken a lot of people’s lives away from them. I’m not sad, not at all

‘It’s a bit of closure. We’ve had to live with what he did all our lives. Not just us but all victims and their families, people whose lives he affected and destroyed.

‘I think he’s been kept in luxury for how many odd years, so I won’t shed a tear or share any grief at this news.’

Marcella Claxton, whose family had moved to Leeds from the West Indies when she was 10, was attacked by Sutcliffe after she had left a late-night house party in Leeds in May 1976.

Although she survived, she lost the baby she was four months pregnant with.

Today she welcomed news of Sutcliffe’s death but said she was still suffering from the effects of the attack 44 years on.

Former detective Bob Bridgestock said he hoped some victims would find peace following this morning’s news.

‘Today is about the families and they won’t shed a tear for him, but it will bring back some terrible memories for them,’ he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

‘For those that were attacked and survived, it will give them a little bit of peace knowing that they don’t actually have to hear about him after today any more.’

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, urged people to remember Sutcliffe’s victims.

He tweeted: ‘Lot’s of breaking news about the death of convicted murderer Peter Sutcliffe. I understand why this is news worthy, but my ask of the media is lets show the faces of those he killed, not him. The 13 women he murdered and the 7 who survived his brutal attacks are in my thoughts.’

Sutcliffe in prison van on way to the Old Bailey in London, May 1981 (left). He was serving a whole life term for his horrific crimes, has suffered from angina, diabetes and near-blindness following an attack from a fellow inmate, in recent years

Officers digging for clues and further victims outside the Ripper’s house at Heaton shortly after he had been identified

Sutcliffe, under a blanket, arriving at Dewsbury Magistrates Court charged with the murder of 13 women and attempted murder of seven others in 1981

The University Hospital of North Durham, County Durham, where Peter Sutcliffe died after being admitted for covid-19 complications and heart problems

Sutcliffe was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in May 1981, before being moved to Broadmoor Hospital three years later after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Newspaper front pages during the Ripper investigation

He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after psychiatrists said he was stable enough for jail.

Sutcliffe had reportedly suffered from a range of conditions before his death including heart trouble, diabetes and obesity.

Born in Bingley, West Yorkshire, in 1946, Sutcliffe left school aged 15 and worked in menial jobs before becoming a grave digger.

He began his killing spree in 1975, battering 28-year-old sex worker Wilma McCann to death on October 30, 1975, which followed three non-fatal attacks on women earlier in the year.

Sutcliffe avoided detection for years due to a series of missed opportunities by police to snare him, and eventually confessed in 1981 when he was brought in due to a police check discovering stolen number plates on his car.

Despite his -hour-long confession to the killings, Sutcliffe denied the murders when indicted at court.

In May 1981, he was jailed for 20 life terms at the Old Bailey, with the judge recommending a minimum sentence of 30 years.

He was transferred from Parkhurst prison on the Isle of Wight to Broadmoor secure hospital in Berkshire in 1984 after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

More than two decades later, a secret report revealed that Sutcliffe probably committed more crimes than the 13 murders and seven attempted murders for which he was convicted.

'We don't worry about the Ripper', said surviving victim's husband

Olive Smelt was attacked by the Yorkshire Ripper as she walked home in Halifax on a summer evening in 1975

One of Peter Sutcliffe's surviving victims rarely thought about the man who left her in need of brain surgery, her husband said in 2010.

Olive Smelt was attacked by the Yorkshire Ripper as she walked home in Halifax on a summer evening in 1975.

She was hit twice on the head with a hammer and needed brain surgery to overcome her injuries, but later made a full recovery.

She went on marry and have three children.

Her husband, Harry, aged 85 when the High Court ruled Sutcliffe would spend the rest of his life behind bars, said it was the correct decision for Sutcliffe's own good.

'I think it's as well for him that he does have to remain in,' Mr Smelt said.

'There's a kind of ranking in among prisoners – the more notorious they can be the better it is for them.

'Think of what would happen if one of the prisoners outside got to him and could say 'I'm the one who got Peter Sutcliffe'. He could live off that for the rest of his life.'

Mr Smelt said then that neither he nor his wife worried about what would have happened had Sutcliffe been released, and their priorities had changed.

He said in 2010: 'We don't worry about it.

'Olive is very severely disabled now and wheelchair-bound – the last thing she worries about is Peter Sutcliffe.'

Olive Smelt died in 2011.

