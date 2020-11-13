Wizards GM says Bradley Beal won’t be traded despite rumors

The Golden State Warriors plan to be aggressive in their pursuit of any star player that could team up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for the upcoming season. While they are heavily interested in Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards star won’t be available … at least not before the start of the season.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told ESPN’s Zach Lowe Thursday on the “Lowe Post” podcast that he plans to build his squad around Beal, according to Brian Witt of NBC Sports, indicating that the two-time All-Star won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

“He’s a tremendous human being. He’s a tremendous player. He’s exactly what we want to have here with the Washington Wizards.”

It seems like the only way Washington will move on from Beal is if he indicates he wants to move on from the club, which he hasn’t done. No matter who calls, it appears the Wizards want to try and make it work with Beal, a healthy John Wall, a re-signed Davis Bertans and an improving Rui Hachimura.

Still, if things aren’t working out by the trade deadline, then maybe Beal will be on the move. The Warriors certainly won’t be the only ones looking to add the 27-year-old, though, and the Wizards could end up receiving a haul in any potential package for Beal.