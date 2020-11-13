Why the Pfizer CEO selling 62% of his stock the same day as the vaccine announcement looks bad

Article content continued

Whenever executives are criticized for selling shares at an advantageous moment, they like to point to a 10b5-1 plan to suggest there is no problem. Yet the benefits of these plans are wildly overstated.

They help avoid the main type of insider trading abuse: buying or selling shares ahead of an announcement that will lift or depress the stock price.

But even if the timing of your trade is locked in, what happens if you control the timing of the announcement?

If Pfizer’s news had come on Tuesday, and Bourla’s sale was programmed for Monday, the sale would have executed at a lower level. Assuming the stock was flat on the day, Bourla would have raised only US$4.8 million rather than almost US$5.6 million.

There is no evidence the stock plan had any bearing on the timing of the announcement. The involvement of multiple people across two companies makes it unlikely.

There is also the possibility that the plan specified a certain price rather than a date — although the company’s statement did refer to a pre-determined time. But it all shows that planned sales can create question marks as well as remove them.

There are other problems that are less theoretical. The intent behind the plans is to allow executives to conduct regular, modest sales of company stock over an extended period of time. It is not, as Bourla has done, to dump 62 per cent of your entire holdings within three months of putting the plan in place.