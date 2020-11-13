Why possible ICC suspension should be a real concern for CSA, Proteas

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.
(Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
- There are growing concerns that the administrative crisis at CSA could result in ICC intervention or suspension.
- The Members’ Council is refusing to acknowledge the interim board, which was unveiled by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa last month.
- The ICC constitution makes it clear that government control of one of its member associations is not allowed.
Events on Thursday confirmed that Cricket
South Africa (CSA), administratively, remains in a dire situation.
On 30 October, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa
announced the appointment of an interim CSA board that was to operate for at
least three months to clean up the mess.
This followed the resignation of the entire
previous CSA board at Mthethwa’s request after he had threatened to
“intervene” in the running of the organisation should that not
happen.
Government and the South African Sports
Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have been taking an interest in
CSA’s affairs for over two months now with the Fundudzi forensic report, which
independently interrogated the organisation’s leadership for a four-year period
dating back to 2016, key to their involvement.
Mthethwa has been clear that, administratively, CSA
needs drastic change and this interim board was the first step.
On Thursday, however, the actions of CSA’s Members’
Council threatened that entire process when, through acting CSA president Rihan
Richards, it refused to acknowledge Mthethwa’s interim board for a range of
reasons including conflict of interest over former CEO Haroon Lorgat’s
inclusion and a fundamental breakdown between the parties.
It took the Members’ Council two weeks to reach
that decision after the interim board was first unveiled and now, with England
just days away from arriving in the country for a limited overs tour against
the Proteas, there are concerns as to what Mthethwa’s response will be.
In fact, when Mthethwa first started engaging with
CSA and wielding government’s stick of power back in September, there were concerns
over what that might mean for cricket in South Africa and, specifically, the
Proteas.
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC)
constitution makes it clear that member nations could face suspension from
international cricket and major ICC events if government intervenes in the
running or control of one of its councils.
A month ago, received clarity from the ICC on
what needed to happen for the game’s governing body to take any action.
The response was that the ICC was monitoring the
situation at CSA closely, but that any possible intervention would only happen
through a written request or complaint from CSA themselves.
While international suspension is a last resort and
only reserved for extreme circumstances, Thursday’s events certainly increase
those chances somewhat because the Members’ Council are now, effectively,
creating a stand-off with the minister.
It leaves a situation where, at this present
moment, it is not clear who is running South African cricket: Mthethwa, the
Members’ Council or the interim board?
If Mthethwa’s response to the Members’ Council’s
decision, as is expected, re-affirms that the interim board have been mandated
to clean up CSA and that they should be viewed as that authority, then the
Members’ Council might have nowhere to turn but to the ICC for
assistance.
And, if that happens, then CSA has followed the
exact steps that could result in a suspension.
In July last year, Zimbabwe was suspended by the
ICC when its government replaced its cricket board.
Suddenly, a similar scenario does not seem that
far-fetched in South Africa.