Why possible ICC suspension should be a real concern for CSA, Proteas

There are growing concerns that the administrative crisis at CSA could result in ICC intervention or suspension.

The Members’ Council is refusing to acknowledge the interim board, which was unveiled by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa last month.

The ICC constitution makes it clear that government control of one of its member associations is not allowed.

Events on Thursday confirmed that Cricket

South Africa (CSA), administratively, remains in a dire situation.

On 30 October, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa

announced the appointment of an interim CSA board that was to operate for at

least three months to clean up the mess.

This followed the resignation of the entire

previous CSA board at Mthethwa’s request after he had threatened to

“intervene” in the running of the organisation should that not

happen.

Government and the South African Sports

Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have been taking an interest in

CSA’s affairs for over two months now with the Fundudzi forensic report, which

independently interrogated the organisation’s leadership for a four-year period

dating back to 2016, key to their involvement.

Mthethwa has been clear that, administratively, CSA

needs drastic change and this interim board was the first step.

On Thursday, however, the actions of CSA’s Members’

Council threatened that entire process when, through acting CSA president Rihan

Richards, it refused to acknowledge Mthethwa’s interim board for a range of

reasons including conflict of interest over former CEO Haroon Lorgat’s

inclusion and a fundamental breakdown between the parties.

It took the Members’ Council two weeks to reach

that decision after the interim board was first unveiled and now, with England

just days away from arriving in the country for a limited overs tour against

the Proteas, there are concerns as to what Mthethwa’s response will be.

In fact, when Mthethwa first started engaging with

CSA and wielding government’s stick of power back in September, there were concerns

over what that might mean for cricket in South Africa and, specifically, the

Proteas.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC)

constitution makes it clear that member nations could face suspension from

international cricket and major ICC events if government intervenes in the

running or control of one of its councils.

A month ago, received clarity from the ICC on

what needed to happen for the game’s governing body to take any action.

The response was that the ICC was monitoring the

situation at CSA closely, but that any possible intervention would only happen

through a written request or complaint from CSA themselves.

While international suspension is a last resort and

only reserved for extreme circumstances, Thursday’s events certainly increase

those chances somewhat because the Members’ Council are now, effectively,

creating a stand-off with the minister.

It leaves a situation where, at this present

moment, it is not clear who is running South African cricket: Mthethwa, the

Members’ Council or the interim board?

If Mthethwa’s response to the Members’ Council’s

decision, as is expected, re-affirms that the interim board have been mandated

to clean up CSA and that they should be viewed as that authority, then the

Members’ Council might have nowhere to turn but to the ICC for

assistance.

And, if that happens, then CSA has followed the

exact steps that could result in a suspension.

In July last year, Zimbabwe was suspended by the

ICC when its government replaced its cricket board.

Suddenly, a similar scenario does not seem that

far-fetched in South Africa.