What happened in The Crown season 3? Netflix episode recap

With The Crown set to return this weekend, you might be wondering whether you can jump in having not seen any previous episode.

The reason why people are asking that question more than ever before is due to the fact that the show’s timeline is now up to the introduction of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

These two figures have certainly brought an element on intrigue to the show, with many wondering how the Netflix series will depict them.

For those who are yet to see the previous three seasons of The Crown, we urge you do so – but if you’re on the hunt for some key points to know ahead of the fourth season, we have you covered below.

The Crown season one charts the years 1947 to 1955, while season two runs through events that occurred between 1956 and 1964. The third season ends in 1977 with this new season set to bring things to 1990.

Margaret’s marriage is over

The final episode of The Crown‘s third season explores Princess Margaret’s strained marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon. After meeting landscape gardener Roddy Llewellyn, the pair travel to the Caribbean – and are photographed on the beach together. Naturally, the photos are printed in the newspapers and is summoned to Buckingham Palace by her sister, the Queen. While there, she attempts suicide. Following this, she has a one-to-one with her sister where they decide Margaret should divorce her husband.

Charles’ feelings for Camilla Shand are depicted in the third season. Despite her relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, Charles pursues a romance with Camilla, much to his parents’ chagrin. In an attempt to put an end to any possible relationship between Camilla and Charles, the Queen Mother convinces Shand and Parker-Bowles’ parents that their children should marry. They agree, and Charles is left heartbroken, but also free to marry someone who the royal family approve of.

One event that is not shown is Princess Anne’s marriage to Mark Phillips, but it’s a plot point picked up on in the fourth season. After having a relationship with Andrew Parker-Bowles, who went on to marry Camilla Shand, Anne married the fellow equestrian in 1973.

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne in ‘The Crown’ season 4 (Netflix)

Each new season of The Crown has introduced new prime ministers – and season three was no different. Jason Watkins depicted Howard Wilson, who was in Downing Street from 1964 to 1970. Edward Heath (Michael Maloney) took over from four years until Wilson returned from 1974 to 1976. The final episode of season three shows him resigning days after his 50th birthday, telling the Queen he has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, paving the way for Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).