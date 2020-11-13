We Don’t Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Instagram

Moniece also claims that VH1 lists ‘Love and Hip Hop’ franchise as ‘a 48-minute infomercial which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay.’

Moniece Slaughter gets real when she discusses her frustration of how black reality TV stars are treated in the industry. While tackling the matter in an interview with theJasmineBRAND, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star shared the way they are treated is far compared to how people treat Kris Jenner.

Not holding back from sharing her own truth, Moniece said, “We weren’t Kris Jenner. I was flat out I’m gonna f***ing say it. We weren’t Kris Jenner. We’re not being managed by Kris Jenners.” She went on to say, “We don’t have, you know, a collective of people who are like ‘We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth.’ ”

Moniece believed that it was why “we don’t get treated the same. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership.” The baby mama of Lil Fizz called herself and other black TV stars “literally a slave to machine,” adding that “it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”

Further criticizing the industry, Moniece said, “What’s sick about it is it’s the black production company that goes to the network that says, ‘She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult, she’s blah blah blah blah.’ ”

Moniece also alluded that the production company sells feuds between black stars. “And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities — it’s the black production company that goes to that network and says, ‘Don’t work with her.’ But it’s that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer,” she explained.





During the interview, Moniece also claimed that VH1 listed “Love & Hip Hop” franchise as “a 48-minute infomercial which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay.” She continued to rant, “So what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don’t have to give us per diem. They don’t have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don’t have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don’t have to, you know, take out taxes.”